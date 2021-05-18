El-Rufai Declares NLC Leader Wanted For Economic Sabotage

May 18, 2021 83

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Wabba Ayuba, wanted for grounding the economic activities in the state with the ongoing five-day strike.

The governor in a tweet from his official handle @elrufai on Tuesday also promised to reward anyone with information on where Wabba and other NLC leaders can be found.

El-Rufai in the tweet said, “Ayuba Wabba an others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna, KDSG. There will be a handsome reward.”

The governor had on Monday said the conditions that compelled it to right-size were not altered by the NLC’s campaign of economic and social sabotage.

He added that the NLC showed in 2017 that it had no interest in public welfare when it became violent over 21,780 teachers who failed a test and was replaced with 25,000.

The NLC grounded Kaduna State on Monday when they commenced the five-day warning strike embarked upon to force the state government to reverse his decision to sack workers in the state.

But governor ignored the demand by the leadership of the NLC, saying labour leaders were out on a campaign of economic and social sabotage.

It was gathered that the Kaduna literally came to a standstill as economic and social activities were disrupted by the protesting workers, power distribution firms shut down

Many shops were locked for the fear of the unknown, train stations were lockdown and flights were disrupted by aviation workers that joined the industrial action.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Kaduna Electric also cut the power supply in Kaduna on Sunday morning.

It was gathered that banks and other financial institutions adhered fully with the directives of the national body of the organised labour.

The aggrieved worker and their leaders displayed placards with inscriptions as ‘El-Rufai: enough is enough’, ‘Respect our rights to decent living’, ‘Accidental public servant: don’t casualise and destroy Kaduna Civil Service’, ‘We demand immediate release of the NUT check-off dues’, ‘We say no to the sacking of workers in Kaduna’, ‘Kaduna govt must rescue the abducted two nurses’, among others.

The NLC President on Monday addressed the gathering of workers , condemning El-Rufai for his anti-peoples policies, which he vowed Nigerian workers would tame.