fbpx
El-Rufai, CITN Prepares Document On Taxation Of Facebook, Twitter, Others

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

El-Rufai, CITN Prepares Document On Taxation Of Facebook, Twitter, Others

July 1, 20210101
El-Rufai, CITN Prepares Document On Taxation Of Facebook, Twitter, Others

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) are working on a strategic document that will assist the Federal Government to impose taxes on global technology companies operating in Nigeria.

The President, CITN, Mr Adesina Adedayo, during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the institute to the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja.

He identified other taxes the team was working on as taxation of agriculture at the farm gates and informal sector.

The CITN president’s presentation, which was obtained on Wednesday, said he presented a communique of the institute’s 23rd annual tax conference in Kaduna to the Vice-President.

Adedayo said, “Arising from deliberations and a charge from his excellency, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, CITN is working on a strategy document which would be concluded shortly towards addressing these salient issues: ways and means of taxation of the informal sector; taxation of agriculture at the farm gates; scale-up capturing tax identification records; and how to tax global technology companies.”

He urged the Federal Government to address its low revenue through improved tax collection method.

READ ALSO: Interswitch Announces Result Of InterswitchSPAK Nigeria 3.0

He said the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan as well as the measures implemented was a right response to the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the plan is instrumental to creating buffers for the government at all levels in withstanding the pressures and waves created during the peak period and the aftermath of COVID-19.

Adedayo said, “However, it must be appreciated that our revenue levels are still quite low to create the necessary funds to undertake meaningful development.”

About Author

El-Rufai, CITN Prepares Document On Taxation Of Facebook, Twitter, Others
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Google NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
September 24, 20190181

Google Rivals Apple Arcade with Launch of Subscription based Games

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Google on Monday unveiled a subscription service for games and apps on Android-powered mobile devices in a direct challenge to Apple Arcade. Google Play Pas
Read More
States' Resolve To Control Mining Sector Creating Security Breaches At Mining Sites BUSINESS & ECONOMYCHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVER
November 10, 20170112

Mining: FG Begins Issuance Of Mining Licences Online

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal government of Nigeria has launched a portal through which investors can apply and acquire mining licences and permits. This was made known by th
Read More
January 12, 2015092

Intervention: CBN Boosts Naira With $400m

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of efforts to boost the falling naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week offered a total of $400 million to currency dealers at the Retail
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.