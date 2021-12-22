fbpx

El-Rufai Approves Bonus For Civil Servants

December 22, 20210113
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai ahead of the Christmas and end of the year festivities, has approved the payment of end of year bonus to civil servants in the state.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai said all civil servants will this month receive bonuses ranging from 100% of monthly pay for junior civil servants to 30% for senior civil servants.

The statement explains that the end-of-year bonus is part of the state government’s efforts to boost morale and enhance the welfare of civil servants.

According to El-Rufai, workers from Grade Levels 1-7 will be paid 100% of their monthly salary as a bonus, Middle-level civil servants from Grade Level 8-13 will get 40%, while senior officers on Grade Level 14 and above will receive 30% of their monthly earnings.

The 2021 end-of-year bonus will cost the state ₦1.382 billion.

States Earned N751.17bn From Road Tax, Other Taxes In 3years -NBS

El-Rufai Approves Bonus For Civil Servants
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

