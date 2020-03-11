El-Rufai Appoints Sanusi as Vice-chairman of KADIPA

A day after his dethronement, the Kaduna State Government yesterday named Sanusi a board member of the State Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

A statement signed by Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, said the governor approved the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA with Sanusi as the vice-chairman of the agency.

Established in 2015, KADIPA has led the investment drive of the state and anchored the implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned Kaduna State World Bank recognition as the number one place for doing business in Nigeria.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, into the board of KADIPA. The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the deputy governor and has as internal members, senior officials of the Kaduna State Government,” Adekeye said.

“El-Rufai said that Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who before becoming emir had built a solid reputation in global financial circles.”

The new board, which has 13 other members, would be chaired by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, while Sanusi would serve as vice-chairman.

Source: THISDAY