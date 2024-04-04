Eko DisCo Sets Ambitious Goal to Meter 600,000 Customers in Five Years

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has unveiled plans to meter up to 600,000 customers over the next five years, aiming to bridge the metering gap by 2028. This initiative targets an annual metering rate of 120,000 customers within the specified timeframe.

Outlined in a statement released on Tuesday, EKEDC’s metering strategy is meticulously structured across its districts, with detailed plans for the installation of both single-phase and three-phase meters.

Highlighting its commitment to enhancing power infrastructure, EKEDC recently inaugurated a cutting-edge 2 X 20 MVA Randle Injection Substation on March 16, serving customers in the Surulere area of its franchise. This new substation, boasting an additional 30 megawatts of power capacity, is poised to alleviate strain on existing substations, thereby reducing the likelihood of load-shedding.

EKEDC reiterated its dedication to completing similar projects promptly, emphasizing the necessity of such endeavors to meet the expanding demands of its customer base. Notably, the company expressed particular concern for the burgeoning developments along the Lekki-Epe corridors, acknowledging the rapid proliferation of residential and commercial structures in the area.

Despite challenges such as limited power supply from the grid, with only 12 to 15 percent of available power during stable periods, EKEDC remains steadfast in its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Dr. Dere Otubu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EKEDC, recently assured the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, of tangible improvements in power supply across the EKEDC network. This pledge underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery and customer satisfaction.