Eko Bridge Closes Today For Repairs, Says FG

July 3, 20210111
Once again, the Federal Government has announced that it will be shutting down the Ijora ramp of Eko Bridge from midnight Friday.

This, according to the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, will enable the government to fix a major expansion joint undergoing rehabilitation.

He added that construction works on the Costain section of the bridge had been completed, and that the contractors had attained 35 per cent completion rate.

Popoola said that the construction workers were fixing a major expansion joint where traffic coming from Apongbon and the one from Ijora merged around Iponri section on the Eko Bridge.

The controller explained that in order to remove and replace the expansion joint where traffic merged, the Ijora ramp of the bridge must be shut.

He said, “Vehicles that are coming from Ijora end and the ones coming from Apongbon, the two bridges merge at a point.

“At that point where they merge, all the vehicles will now use one lane, so, that is the lane where we want to now change the expansion joint.

“We were working on Apongbon, Iponri, Alaka-bound lane. Now, we want to work on the same lane which is between Costain and Alaka.

“Where we are now is Iponri, but all the vehicles that are coming from Ijora, they meet at a point with the vehicles coming from Apongbon, so, the expansion joint is what we want to now replace.

“As a result of that, the two bridges will now be affected,” he said.

He advised commuters coming from both Ijora and Apongbon to use the Costain ramp as an alternative route to go through Breweries to Abebe Village, Eric Moore to either link Surulere, Funsho Williams Avenue, Stadium or Ikorodu Road.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

