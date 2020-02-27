Ekiti Police Detain 3 Secondary School Teachers for Alleged Rape

Ekiti State Police Command has arrested three secondary school teachers for allegedly had carnal knowledge of female students who were deemed to be minors.

The three suspects, who are currently being detained at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, were from Osi Grammar School, Osi Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area and All Saints Grammar School in Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

Ekiti State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, had last week raised the alarm over incessant cases of alleged rape in many of the secondary schools across the state.

Fapahunda pledged that all the cases already reported to the government and security agencies would be investigated and the culprits prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, yesterday confirmed the teachers’ arrest.

The police spokesman said the suspects were alleged to have had sexual intercourse with the victims.

Abutu said the teachers were reported to the police through a petition received from an activist (name withheld) that the suspects allegedly molested the victims sexually.

“The suspects, one from Osi Grammar School and two from All Soul’s Grammar School are in our custody and they are giving us useful information.

“We have invited the victims and they are giving useful information to us as well.

“But as of now, the victim from Osi Grammar School declined the allegation while being interrogated. “But we are not resting, we will get to the root of the matter,” he said.

Abutu said the victims from All Soul’s have been invited by the police for interrogation, saying they are yet to give information concerning the incident.

Source: THISDAY