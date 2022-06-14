Ekiti Guber Poll: INEC To Deploy Devices, Predicts Positive Turn Out

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that the commission is ready to conduct a good governorship election in Ekiti State.

Festus Okoye, the Chairman for Information and Voter Education for INEC during a program with Channels TV (which was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria) said that the commission would deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for Ekiti’s upcoming election which has been scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022.

Okoye who stated that INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, was already in the south-western state, revealed that stakeholders would sign the peace accord on Wednesday.

“Expect a good (governorship) election in Ekiti State,” he said. “The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission was in Ekiti two weeks ago on readiness assessment.

“We visited five local government areas and all the non-sensitive materials have already been diced in accordance with registration areas. Presently the chairman is in Ekiti State and there is going to be a stakeholders’ engagement today and tomorrow, there will be a signing of the peace accord.”

He also revealed that INEC conducted a mock accreditation in 12 polling units across the three senatorial districts of the state two weeks ago.

“We are confident that the BVAS will perform optimally. So we expect a very good election in Ekiti on June 18, 2022,” he stated.