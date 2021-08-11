Ekiti Govt. To Deploy Drones To Tackle Insecurity

August 11, 2021 160

The Ekiti State Government has disclosed plans to fight insecurity in the state using drones that it expects to receive “before the end of this month”.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Ekiti State Governor on Security Matters, Ebenezar Ogundana, at a security meeting, stating the resolve of the state government to put an end to kidnapping and other vices.

He added that the state would devise a new strategy to tackle the issue of kidnapping and other criminal vices in the state.

He said, “Security is the responsibility of everybody – the traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths, vigilante and all other agencies.

“Ekiti State belongs to all of us, nobody will come from anywhere to develop this place for us. We must join hands with the government to make sure we move forward. Mr Governor is trying all possible means, we are expecting our drones to land before the end of this month.

“We want to commence the training by next week, then the Safe City Project is on, we have early response programme that is on, the equipment has arrived, by next week, the team will be here to set it up, these are part of the efforts that Mr Governor is making to ensure security in the state.

“At the end of this meeting, we are going to come out with a strategy different from what we used to have to ensure that kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state is put to stop.

“What we have discovered is that our people (community) went to sleep, believing that since the security agencies had done the job, there would be no incidence again.

“Our people at home have a bigger role to play. The citizens, the monarchs, other state actors have to join the security agencies to make sure that things will work as it used to.”