Ekiti Farmers Receive 50,000 Yam Seeds To Support Food Security

June 12, 20210101
The Federal Government on Friday in Ado Ekiti distributed 50,000 certified yam seeds to farmers to boost food security in the country.

Hajia Karima Babangida, the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, while distributing the seedlings, said that the aim was to boost high yield for export.

Babangida reaffirmed its commitment towards ensuring that smallholder farmers across the country have access to quality seeds.

The director, who was represented by Mr Deola-Tayo Lordbanjou, the Programme Manager of Root and Tuber Expansion Programme, said the seedlings were of high quality with export value.

‘It is expected that the benefiting farmers will be able to expand their farms and ultimately make more money after harvest.

“President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to make agriculture the mainstay of the economy,” Babangida said.

READ ALSO: Agriculture, Key To Africa’s Quest For Continued Growth, Sustainability

Mr Olufemi Daramola, the State Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the essence of the programme was also to ensure there were enough yams in the country for local consumption.

Daramola called for a robust synergy between the farmers and the ministry to ensure the goal was achieved.

Mr Oladele Yakubu, Programme Manager, Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) in Ekiti assured that Extension Workers would monitor the beneficiaries for maximum output.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Mr Toso Falegan and Mr Ilesanmi Ojo thanked the Federal Government for the gesture and promised to use the seedlings judiciously.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

