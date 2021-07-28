fbpx

EKEDC Seeks National Assembly’s Support In Recovery Of N21 billion Debt From MDAs

July 28, 20210109
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has called on the National Assembly to assist in the recovery of N21 billion owed to it by some ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The Managing Director of EKEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi, during a visit by the Senate Committee on privatization’s visit to the company on Tuesday, made the appeal.

Fadeyibi stated that the MDAs remain the company’s biggest debtor to date, stressing that its efforts to recover the debts have been unsuccessful.

This he said is limiting the company in its efforts to invest in infrastructure upgrades — so as to improve power supply to customers under its network.

READ ALSO: Nigeria's Petrol Import Receipt Hits N688bn In 3 Months – NBS

He added that the national assembly should develop legislation that offers protection against energy theft and setting up of electricity special courts to try offenders in the country.

“The biggest threat to our operations are vandals and customers who illegitimately connect to the lines causing revenue loss,” Fadeyibi said.

“Prosecution of these types of cases are often prolonged and difficult to conclude because of the technical expertise required by the bench.”

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatization, Theodore Orji, acknowledged the debt being owed by MDAs was huge and also posing a problem to the mandate of providing quality supply of electricity to electricity consumers.

“We believe that there is a need to repay this debt because EKEDC has thousands of Nigerians as employees and the company is providing a critical service which is electricity,” Orji said.

“We will also be looking at the issue of unauthorised persons carrying out electrical installation duties in the country because it is creating problems for the power sector.

“We want to commend the management of EKEDC for being resilient in the face of these challenges.”

About Author

EKEDC Seeks National Assembly’s Support In Recovery Of N21 billion Debt From MDAs
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

