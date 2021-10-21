fbpx

EKEDC Says Some Areas In Lagos To Experience Power Outage For 6 Hours

October 21, 20210129
Distribution Company (DisCo), Eko ELectricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has said that some areas in Badagry, Lagos State will experience power for six hours.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia.

He said that the outage would run between 10 am and 4 pm on Saturday, 23, October 2021.

The areas scheduled to experience the outage include Badagry, Mowo, Agemowo, Oke-Ira, Edu, Agbara Estate, Morogbo, Era, Ijanikin, Adaloko and its environs.

Explaining the reason for the planned outage, Idemudia said that there was going to be the maintenance of equipment at the Agbara 132/32 station.

He added that the maintenance work would be conducted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Idemudia said, “We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us, as supply will be restored as soon as these repairs are concluded.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage.”

