EKEDC Promotes Employee Well-Being

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company claims that by putting deliberate policies into place and improving its systems, it has developed into a fantastic place to work, attracting and keeping top talent, and achieving high performance levels.

EKEDC claims that there have been some notable changes in staff compensation and incentive programs, as well as in training and capacity building.

According to a statement made by Babatunde Lasaki, general manager of corporate communications and strategy at EKEDC, “The strategy has been to create a continuous upward mobility track, where employees become better as they stay on the job while ensuring they receive their due reward for performance.”

He claimed that the company’s approach to employee welfare and performance incentives had changed as a result of the hiring of Dr. Tinuade Sanda as managing director and chief executive officer last year.

He said that since he took the helm, “considerable improvements have been made in areas like compensation, incentives, workplace conditions, and staff training, which have had a positive impact on the company’s culture.”

He added that in May of last year, there was a 25% salary rise for all employees, and that this was followed in October by the promotion of over 1,000 employees and the payment of performance incentives.

The statement claims that these initiatives increased staff engagement and zeal, leading to previously unheard-of performance levels for both the workforce and the organization.

The corporation recorded its largest collection ever over the course of a year, despite employees putting in longer hours and completing more tasks.

Sanda’s inclusive culture has given employees a voice in policy creation and decision-making, fostering a feeling of community and fostering a thriving workplace culture.

Recent recognition of the company’s achievements came when it placed among the top 10 on LinkedIn’s list of the best 25 companies to work for in Nigeria

Even though the company was proud to be “one of the Stellar 25” out of the many businesses in Nigeria, it would not let up until we overtook and maintained the top spot. This slogan reflects a never-ending dedication to greatness, said Lasaki.