EKEDC Appeals ₦1 million Judgment on Damages

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has appealed the judgement of an Igbosere High Court in Lagos, which awarded N1 million damages against the company in a case filed by one Sunday Babalola.

In a statement signed yesterday by the EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, the company said it has appealed the judgement on the premise that it was inconsistent with industry regulation.

The Disco argued that it has the right to demand outstanding payments before reconnection in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Connection and Disconnection Procedure for Electricity Services, 2007.

The claimant, Babalola, had approached the court over what he described as EKEDC’s refusal to connect his property situated at 7B Brown Road in Lagos over unpaid outstanding electricity bill, and the court awarded N1 million damages against the company.

According to Idemudia, “The claimant, on purchase of the property situated at 7B Brown Road in July 2019, failed to carry out due diligence on the existing outstanding electricity bill on the property and make sure that the previous owner settled all outstanding electricity bills before the conclusion of the transaction.”

Idemudia disclosed that on approaching EKEDC to be reconnected to “our infrastructure, the company informed Babalola that there is an outstanding bill left unpaid by the previous owner of the property before he secretly sold the property to the claimant without any recourse or notice to us.”

He reiterated that the company has always carried out its operation within the regulatory framework and industry guideline, expressing confident that the judgement would be overturned at the appellate court.

Idemudia reassured the company’s customers that the company is deeply committed to improved service delivery to them.

Source: THISDAY