Eight Domestic Airlines Undergoing Financial Audit – NCAA

The eight domestic airlines operating in the nation are the subject of economic and financial audits, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) declared on Wednesday.

It claimed that in order to assess the physical state of every local airline operating in Nigeria, this was now necessary.

At least three other indigenous airlines are currently the subject of intensive financial and economic audits by the regulatory body, while the remaining five will be done in batches, according to the Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu.

There are now only eight scheduled domestic operators, down from ten less than a month ago, after Dana Air and Aero Contractors suspended operations.

While Aero Contractors voluntarily ceased business, Dana Air’s services were suspended by NCAA due to alleged unsafe activities.

Air Peace, Arik Air, Max Air, Green Africa, United Nigeria, Overland, Azman Air, and Ibom Air are the remaining eight scheduled carriers.

The three airlines on which the regulatory body was now conducting economic and financial audits were not mentioned by Nuhu.

He said, “We are currently conducting financial and economic audits of airlines in the country.” We have done two or three of the airlines, and other airlines will be taken in batches.

“I will sit down and discuss with the management of the airlines the way forward. Like I said, we have a financial crisis, and we don’t want it to cross over into a safety crisis.

“We need to manage the situation. For now, we remain focused, while working to address the solution to the financial difficulties in the airlines. This cannot go on forever. So, we are working around the clock to find a solution to the problem.”

The NCAA boss added, “Yes, it is a very difficult situation, but we are just going to do what we are doing. We are working together and collaborating with others to address the situation in the industry.”