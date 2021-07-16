fbpx

Eid-el-Kabir: Tuesday, Wednesday Declared Public Holidays

July 16, 20210123
To mark the year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21 as public holidays.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday.

In the statement, the minister urged all Muslim faithful to “imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“And to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment.

“These mainly are bandits in the North- West and North-Central, insurgents in the North- East, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic agitators and sundry criminals in other parts of the country.

READ ALSO: Salary Cut: Ekiti Govt. Tells Striking Doctors To Remain Dedicated To Duty

“As well as the security in the schools, especially with the spate of innocent school children being targets of kidnapping.”

On the pandemic, the minister urged Nigerians to remember to take precautions while marking the event.

He said, “We must all take responsibility for containment of the pandemic during this year’s festival.”

And to the victims of kidnappings and banditry in the country, he said, “Our hearts and prayers of comfort are with you.”

