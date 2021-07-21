Eid El-Kabir: Buhari Gifts Katsina NYSC Members ₦1m, Others

July 21, 2021 60

President Muhammadu Buhari while celebrating Eid El-Kabir, gifted Kastina State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members two cows, 20 bags of rice and ₦1 million.

President Buhari also applauded Yakubu Gowon, the former Head of State for the NYSC initiative, which he said had created more opportunities for uniting the country.

He stated this while receiving corps members who visited him at his country home in Daura for Eid-el-Kabir homage, asking them to make the most out of the opportunity of travelling around the country especially in understanding different climates, cultures, languages and our views on life.

“Every time I meet with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, like recently, I still commend him for the initiative of the NYSC. The NYSC is spectacular in many ways,” he said.

“Some of you have come from Port Harcourt, Lagos and Calabar and you can now feel the heat of Daura and how close it is to the desert.”

Umaru Babayo, the Corps Liason Officer appreciated the President for all the efforts and sacrifices to restore peace in the country, and the policies to diversify the economy, with agriculture as the main driver.