Eid-El Kabir 2021: Beautiful Sallah Messages For Friends, Family

July 20, 2021 223

The Eid-el Kabir celebration is one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar, falling on the tenth day of the Muslim lunar month of Dhul Hijja, and here are 50 Eid-el Kabir 2021 wishes for your Muslim friends and family.

According to Public Holidays, the celebration means ‘feast of the sacrifice’ and alludes to the willingness of the patriach Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael on Mount Moriah.

Just like the Christian Christmas Holiday, on the day of Eid-el Kabir, Muslims give out gifts to children and distribute food to fellow Muslims and neighbours and friends alike.

READ ALSO: BBNaija Season 6 Starting Date, Grand Prize, New Voting Style

Here are 50 Eid-el Kabir 2021 messages you can share with Muslim friends and family.

May this unique festival of love and sacrifice bring us the peace, hope and fulfillment that we need to forge ahead in this new year. Happy Sallah celebrations to you.

May your life be flooded with happiness, may God bless your soul with the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to deal with today and the future, and may you be enveloped with the peace that soothes your soul. Happy celebrations dear.

Eid is a time for togetherness, joy, forgiveness and thanksgiving. May God bless you today my love and give you the strength to love, forgive at the same time. May you be a role model to other people who are finding love and happiness in their lives today. Happy Sallah celebrations.

On this beautiful day of mercy, peace and forgiveness, I pray that God the merciful will grant us all our heart desires. I pray that he will bestow on us the grace to forgive and love for other people. May God be with you and bless you every day of your life. Happy Eid El Kabir to you.

May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Happy Sallah 2021.

Wish that Allah’s blessings light up the path and lead to happiness, peace and success. Happy Sallah 2021!

My good wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Sallah 2021.

In every shared smile and laughter. In every silent prayer answered; In every opportunity that comes your way – may Allah bless you immensely. Happy Sallah 2021.

May the day delight and the moments measure all the special joys for all of you to treasure. May the year ahead be fruitful too, for your home and family and especially for you.

May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace and prosperity on this blessed occasion? Wishing you and your family on this happy occasion of Sallah 2021.

May the magic of these Sallah lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends & may it fill your heart with wonders. Happy Sallah 2021.

May God send his Love like Sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your Heart and filled your Life with a lot of Happiness like this. Wishing you Happy Sallah 2021.

During Eid-el-Kabir, ALLAH replaced Ismail with a ram for Prophet Ibrahim. May He replace your sorrow with joy, you’re few with abundance. Barka-d-Salah.

On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices, alleviates your sufferings, and forgives your transgressions. Eid Mubarak!

May you all have a very happy and blessed. Enjoy these amazing days and remember those who need our help. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2021

Wish that Allah’s blessings light up the path and lead to happiness, peace and success. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2021!

It’s a day of rejoicing and bliss; a day of blessing and peace; it’s a day to reflect and ponder; it’s a day to celebrate together. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2021.

On this holy and joyous occasion, may the blessings of almighty Allah come down and rest upon you and upon those whom you love and treasure. And may you enjoy a very happy Eid this year and in the years to come to Amim. Happy Eid El Kabir.

Favour of ALLAH is limitless and unlimited, His grace is immeasurable, His power has no boundary. May his endless blessing be showered on you forever. Happy Eid Kabir.

Receive my simple gift of “EID MUBARAK” wrapped with sincerity tied with care and sealed with a prayer to keep u safe and happy all day long! Take Care!

May God bless you and your dear ones with peace, prosperity and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Eid Mubarak!

On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha!

May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!

Hope that you are guided by your faith in the almighty and shine in his divine blessings. Wishing you a happy Eid-ul-Adha!

May this day bring peace and smoothness in your life, may it provide you with the best time of your life. Happy Sallah 2021

Today I pray that: happiness stay at your door; may it knock early and stay late and leave the gift of Allah’s love, peace, joy and good health behind! Happy Sallah 2021

May Allah shower you and your family with all the happiness and divine blessings on this auspicious occasion. Happy Sallah 2021.

Our warmest wishes to you on this solemn festival of Eid. May the blessing of Allah fill your life with peace, joy and good health. Barka Da Sallah!

On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices, alleviates your sufferings, and forgives your transgressions. Happy Sallah!

May Eid-ul-Adha bring you peace, love, warmth and happiness all your ways. Happy Sallah!

Wishing that Allah brings you treasured moments of happiness and joy on the festive occasion. Happy Sallah!

ALHAMDULILLAH, Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala as we celebrate this day May Allah in his infinite Mercy forgive us all our sins and bestowed his sweetest blessing on you and your family. Amen.

May peace, progress, long life and prosperity be your portion and that of your loved ones, as you celebrate this day. Happy Sallah.

Barka de Sallah. May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your life with joy prosperity and may the bluebird of happiness fly over you.

Happy Sallah. Wishing you more fulfilling years ahead! ‘cheers’. I LOVE U.

Alhamdulillah to Allah for a life spared in good health to witness another Eid. May His goodness & mercy be upon you and your family forever. Happy Sallah.

As you offer your prayers, I hope that the true spirit of this auspicious occasion fills your heart with happiness and good cheer. Happy Sallah!

Hope you and your family are blessed with Allah’s love and care on Eid and always. Wishing you and your family a blissful Sallah!

On this holy and joyous occasion, may the blessings of almighty Allah come down and rest upon you and upon those whom you love and treasure. And may you enjoy a very happy Eid this year and in the years to come. Ameen. Happy Sallah.

Favour of Allah is limitless and unlimited, His grace is immeasurable, His power has no boundary. May his endless blessing be showered on you forever. Happy Sallah.

When my arms can’t reach people close to my heart. I always hug them with my prayers. May Allah’s peace be with you. A very happy Sallah to you.

May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Happy Sallah 2021.

I wish you a joyous celebration and showers of Allah’s blessings. Happy Sallah 2021.

Wish that Allah’s blessings light up the path and lead to happiness, peace and success. Happy Sallah 2021!

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Happy Sallah 2021.

My good wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Sallah 2021.

When the sun has set, and the day is done. I’ll break this chain, but only one. this whole chain will be all gone! It”s time for Sallah and lots of fun.

A time for joy, a time for togetherness, a time to remember my blessings. For me, it’s you! May Allah Bless you & Give u all the joy u brings to my life! Happy Sallah 2021.

Eid is a Special occasion when Family, Friends and dear ones get together, Wishing you happiness Fun and Cheer. Happy Eid al Fitr 2021.

The messages above are not the original creation of this writer.