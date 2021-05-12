fbpx
Eid-El-Fitr: Police Deploy 3,200 Personnel To Imo State

May 12, 2021
The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday said it has deployed a total of 3,200 personnel to ensure adequate security in the state as Muslims celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr.

In a press statement signed by Orlando Ikeokwu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) the command assured Imo indigenes that it is collaborating with all security agencies in the state.

Ikeokwu said the police have made adequate arrangements to ensure the safety and security of lives and properties within the period of the celebration.

While felicitating with Muslim faithful in the state, he asked them to use the period to pray for the sustenance of peace and security in the state as well as the unity and peace of the nation at large.

Nationwide Security

Meanwhile, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has ordered the 15 Zonal Commanders of the Corps to beef up security in all the state.

READ ALSO: Abacha’s Loot Boosts Sovereign Authority Income by 74%

This comes as the Corps renews efforts to maintain security before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

NSCDC who disclosed this via a statement issued by its spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, said the directive followed threats of attack by miscreants and bandits in different parts of the country which as a matter of necessity must be forestalled to guarantee a peaceful and hitch-free Sallah celebration.

