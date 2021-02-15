fbpx
Ehingbeti Summit 2021: British High Comm., Adesina, Okonjo-Iweala To Appear

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that prominent personalities will be attending the Ehingbeti Summit.

Individuals billed to appear at the summit were disclosed in the statement titled ‘Catriona Laing, Mo Ibrahim, Adesina, Okonjo-Iweala to speak at Ehingbeti’.

The Ehingbeti Summit 2021 is themed ‘For a greater Lagos: Setting the tone for the next decade’ and will be having 150 speakers globally.

Speaking on the journey of the summit the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget and Co-Chair of Ehingbeti, Sam Egube said, “Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 20 years ago, have significantly changed.

“As a state, we now have to cater to the infrastructural needs of more than 22 million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth.

“These considerations are the groundwork of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration THEMES Agenda, but translating the agenda to benefits for our people will require collaborations amongst stakeholders, and a determination to deepen the foundation for sustainable development and growth of our society.

“So, Ehingbeti 2020 offers us a platform to address all these.”

What Is Ehingbeti?

The Ehingbeti Summit is, according to the website, framed for both business owners and individuals across the world, leveraging an enabling environment and culture of the state to spur innovation at a scale.

The summit that will be held virtually is free and aims to “educate, inspire, drive policies, stir up conversations, encourage innovations, stimulate partnerships, and attract investment”, states the website.

Ehingbeti began in 2000 as an annual event but was later changed to a biannual summit.

The state government held the last summit in 2014 but will be revived with the upcoming event that is slated to be held on Feb. 16-18, 2021.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

