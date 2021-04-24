fbpx
Ehanire Says Nigeria Needs N1.89trn To Fight Malaria

April 24, 2021030
The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said that Nigeria would need N1.89 trillion in its fight against malaria.

This disclosure was made by the minister at a press conference in Abuja, commemorating the 2021 World Malaria Day.

He added that the country would need the sum of N352 billion for the implementation programme for 2021.

He said, “The implementation of the new strategic plan will cost N1.89 trillion; about N352 billion is required for the year 2021 programme implementation.

“The commemoration of World Malaria Day provides the government with the opportunity to share the progress made, best practices, and create awareness on the scourge of malaria. Malaria, a disease caused by a parasite spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa.

“As experts across the world step up efforts to combat the disease, a recent study shows that a malaria vaccine from the Oxford Institute is 77 per cent effective for the treatment of COVID-19.

“The study conducted by Oxford University and released on Friday indicated that clinical trials had been carried out on 450 children between the ages of five and 17 months.

“If safety is assured, health authorities say that it will become the key weapon in eliminating the disease, which is responsible for half a million deaths a year, mostly in children.”

Ehanire Says Nigeria Needs N1.89trn To Fight Malaria
