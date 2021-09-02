fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsForeign

Egypt Set To Produce One Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

September 2, 20210227
Egypt Set To Produce One Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Egypt said Wednesday it plans to manufacture one billion doses a year of China’s Sinovac vaccine, claiming it would become the Middle East and Africa’s “biggest vaccine producer”.

Under the deal with the Chinese pharmaceutical company, a factory in Cairo will produce more than 200 million doses per year to cover “national needs”, Health Minister Hala Zayed told a press conference.

A second factory will produce three million doses per day, “or around a billion a year”, with a view to exporting the vaccine for Covid-19 and responding to demand in Africa, Zayed added.

The move would make Egypt “the biggest vaccine producer in the Middle East and Africa”, an official statement said.

READ ALSO: Ihekweazu, NCDC DG, Appointed Assistant Director-General At WHO

Heba Wali, the doctor in charge of the project, said the Egyptian drug authority had given its go-ahead and that “one million doses have already been distributed in Egypt”.

Chinese experts had previously travelled to Egypt to inspect equipment and materials for producing the Sinovac vaccine at factories belonging to state firm Vacsera.

Egypt, with a population of over 100 million, has officially recorded more than 288,000 Covid-19 cases, including over 16,700 deaths.

Some 7.5 million Egyptians have had at least one vaccine dose.

About Author

Egypt Set To Produce One Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

NCDC Records 357 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 11 States, FCT COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
June 4, 20200176

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 348 Cases as Total Figure Reaches 11,166

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has recorded an additional 348 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 11,166. The Nigeria Center for Disease Contro
Read More
Medical Supplies Donated by Jack Ma Foundation COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 26, 20200189

COVID-19: NAF Airlifts Medical Supplies Donated by Jack Ma Foundation to Abuja

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has airlifted medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation, China, for tackling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Niger
Read More
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Has No Place In Democracy - Biden COVERForeignNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 11, 20210602

Nigeria’s Twitter Ban Has No Place In Democracy – Biden

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President of the United States, Joseph Biden, condemned the ban of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government of Nigeria, stating that it h
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.