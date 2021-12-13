Eguavoen Takes Over Super Eagles As NFF Fires Rohr

December 13, 2021 27

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Augustine Eguavoen on an interim basis following the sack of Gernot Rohr, the immediate past Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications on Sunday said the appointment was with immediate effect and followed the termination of the relationship with Franco-German Gernot Rohr.

NAN reports that Rohr, until his sacking, was in charge of the three–time African champions for the past 64 months and Nigeria’s longest–serving manager.

The statement said the decision to sack Rohr and appoint Eguavoen on an interim basis was taken during a virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee on Sunday.

“It was decided that Eguavoen will workwith Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer).

“Former Nigeria captains Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal have been appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for the crew,” it said.

Olajire quoted General Secretary of the NFF Mohammed Sanusi as saying that the relationship between the NFF and Mr Rohr had come to an end.

“We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria.

“We also want to thank the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for its collaboration and guidance all through,” Sanusi was quoted as saying.

Eguavoen, a former Nigeria captain, was coach of the squad when it finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2006.

He was on-field captain when the Super Eagles lifted the Africa Cup for the first time on away ground, in Tunisia 27 years ago.

“He will now take charge of the team as it begins preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6, 2022, and until the appointment of a substantive head coach,” the statement added.