Efficacy Construction Partners UK Company To Design Lagos Golf Course

Efficacy Construction, a real estate company, has announced a partnership with Practique Solutions Limited, a UK-based engineering and technical consulting organisation, to plan and design a golf course.

The collaboration is for its recently launched Lagos project, Peaks Resort and Golf Course.

In a statement, Dr Oyeleke Ajiboye, the managing director of Efficacy Construction, referred to Peak Resorts and Golf Course as a singular project that aims to offer both luxury and sustainable living.

The project was primarily residential and close to the Lekki-Epe expressway with spaces designated for commercial use. It also offered a flexible payment schedule that allowed investors to make an initial deposit and spread the balance out over six to twelve months, he continued.

“Through the years, Efficacy has been driven by integrity and excellence as we work to provide Nigerians with quality in the real estate industry. With the country’s current economic situation, we decided to devise a plan that will give Nigerians access to quality living and quality living in a cost-effective/ sustainable way.

“Through its productive journey of fourteen years, Efficacy has relentlessly grown to be committed to meeting and satisfying one of the most fundamental desires on the hierarchy of human needs, shelter,” Ajiboye said.

He also stated that the company was seeking to partner with a hospitality firm to build a five-star resort as part of the project.