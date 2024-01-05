EFCC Visits Dangote Office In Lagos On FX Probe

In the middle of the current foreign exchange investigation, EFCC agents surrounded the headquarters of the Dangote Group of Companies in Lagos State.

The anti-graft commission is looking into allegations of preferential forex allocations to the Dangote Group, which is controlled by billionaire Aliko Dangote, and 51 other firms under the Emefiele-led CBN.

The search for relevant foreign exchange allocation and other related papers began at 3 p.m. on Thursday and is currently underway as of the time of publishing this report.

According to reports, the EFCC is looking into foreign exchange allocations made to 52 firms, including Dangote Plc, during the tenure of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele.

“The commission (EFCC) is investigating Dangote Plc and about 51 other big companies. The commission discovered that the allocations were not approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari,” the source claimed.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the presence of the anti-graft operatives at the location. During the raid, the operatives ransacked offices and carted away several financial documents related to forex allocations to the group from 2014 to June 2023.

Aliko Dangote, chairman of the group has just recently lost Africa’s richest man title to a South African billionaire, according to Forbes’s latest ranking.