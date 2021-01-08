EFCC Urges Nigerians To Avoid Selling Their NIN

January 8, 2021 33

Nigerians have been warned against selling their NIN by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stating that it was a criminal act.

The warning was made by the Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren.

The EFCC has urged Nigerians to report anyone who approaches them to buy their NIN to any EFCC office.

It stated that the warning was crucial as it was imperative that Nigerians acquired their NIN as directed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The anti-graft commission stated that individuals who sell their NIN will be liable to prosecution for “any act of criminality linked to their NIN”.

The commission stated, “The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

“In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes.”

Nigerians have been directed by the NIMC to link their mobile numbers to their NIN or risk their numbers blocked, leading to a rush of individuals trying to complete the registration process.