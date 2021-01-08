fbpx
EFCC Urges Nigerians To Avoid Selling Their NIN

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]IT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

EFCC Urges Nigerians To Avoid Selling Their NIN

January 8, 2021033
EFCC Urges Nigerians To Avoid Selling Their NIN

Nigerians have been warned against selling their NIN by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stating that it was a criminal act.

The warning was made by the Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren.

The EFCC has urged Nigerians to report anyone who approaches them to buy their NIN to any EFCC office.

It stated that the warning was crucial as it was imperative that Nigerians acquired their NIN as directed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

READ ALSO: NIN: NIMC Says Nigerians To Pay For Renewal Or Replacement Of Cards

The anti-graft commission stated that individuals who sell their NIN will be liable to prosecution for “any act of criminality linked to their NIN”.

The commission stated, “The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

“In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes.”

Nigerians have been directed by the NIMC to link their mobile numbers to their NIN or risk their numbers blocked, leading to a rush of individuals trying to complete the registration process.

Related tags :

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

FGN Bonds BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
February 16, 2017031

FMDQ Set to Admit Listing of $1.00billion FGN Eurobonds

  Nigeria’s over-the-counter market, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange (“FMDQ” or “the OTC Exchange”) is set to admit the pioneer listing of the $1.00bn Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurob
Read More
October 4, 2016032

Senate To Send 8 Bills For Presidential Approval

The Senate, on Monday, October 3, revealed that it has passed eight bills to support the laws of the country and would send same to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval in the next few days. The bi
Read More
Review of Treasury Documents NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 17, 2020061

Review of Treasury, Accounting Documents of MDAs Underway – AGF

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, Thursday said a comprehensive review of treasury forms and other accounting source documents in use in all Federal Ministries, Departme
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon