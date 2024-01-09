EFCC Set To Grill Suspended Minister Edu On Tuesday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned suspended Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister Betta Edu to its Abuja headquarters for questioning on allegations of fraud.

On Monday, an EFCC source confirmed that the suspended minister had been summoned and was due to appear at the commission’s office on Tuesday.

According to the source, the invitation came as a result of her suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu over a contentious N585.189 million payment to a private bank account.

Tinubu removed Edu from office with immediate effect on Monday and directed the EFCC to conduct a thorough investigation into the ministry’s actions. The invitation was extended to the suspended minister less than 30 minutes after President Tinubu suspended her.

According to the source, the EFCC had earlier recommended the suspension of the minister to pave way for thorough investigation.

The source said that the minister’s suspension would give the commission the liberty to do its job thoroughly as directed by the President.

“An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her.

“We expect her to honour the invitation and come to the commission on Tuesday to give proper insight into the issue at hand,” the source added.