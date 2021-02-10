fbpx
EFCC Set To Arraign Stella Oduah Over Alleged Misappropriation

EFCC Set To Arraign Stella Oduah Over Alleged Misappropriation

February 10, 2021
EFCC Set To Arraign Stella Oduah Over Alleged Misappropriation

Former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, is set for arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged financial fraud.

The arraignment was previously planned for Tuesday but was shifted following the absence of the defendant.

The serving Senator representing Anambra north senatorial district will be standing trial along with eight others in a suit with the number: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20.

The anti-graft agency is alleging that Oduah misappropriated public funds while serving as a minister.

When the case was called on Tuesday, Hassan Liman, counsel to the EFCC, told the court that the former minister was yet to be served with the court processes.

He asked the court for a short adjournment to enable the prosecution to serve the defendant.

“My lord, the matter has been set out today for arraignment but I have been informed by the commission that the first defendant (Oduah) is yet to be served,” he said.

“In view of that my lord, may I humbly apply for a very short date.”

Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, emphasised that it is the responsibility of the prosecution to bring the accused persons to face trial.

The judge then adjourned the matter to February 22 for the arraignment of the defendants.

