EFCC Seeks Tinubu’s Asset Declaration Form From CCB

March 3, 2021 39

The investigation of the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has taken a new turn as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wrote the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, seeking copies of Tinubu’s asset declaration form.

A copy of the letter which was published by online news medium, The Peoples Gazette, revealed that the investigation into Tinubu began last year after the removal of erstwhile Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

READ ALSO: Stock Market Enters Bear Territory, As Investors Part Ways With N122.34bn

The letter marked CR/3000/EFCC/LS/Vol4/322, dated November 6, 2020 was signed by the then Lagos zonal head, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who is now the Chairman of the EFCC.

The letter read in part, “In view of the above, you are kindly requested to furnish the commission with the outstanding requested information of Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38(1) and (2) of the EFCC Act 2004.”

Attempts to speak with the EFCC Spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, proved abortive as he did not respond to calls.

However, a senior EFCC official confirmed the authenticity of the letter, adding that it was part of a wider probe.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the probe was sequel to some petitions written against Tinubu since 2018 which Magu had failed to act on.