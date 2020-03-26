EFCC Secures Conviction of Former NNPC Offical over ₦6 billion Fraud

The Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of a former Sales Assistant of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Abdulkadir Mohammed Salihu.

According to the EFCC, he was convicted before Justice Z. B Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Kaduna State, over fraudulent activities that summed up to the tune of N6 billion.

The anti-graft agency revealed this in a tweet saying:

Salihu who was in charge of loading manifest at the Kaduna Depot of the NNPC, was arrested on 29th October, 2019 and arraigned today, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Court Convicts Ex NNPC Official over N6b Fraud

Source: Channels Tv