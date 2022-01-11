fbpx

EFCC Recovered ₦152bn, Other Currencies In 2021

January 11, 2022079
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed that it recovered ₦152, 088,698,751.64, (One Hundred and Fifty-two Billion, Eighty-eight Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-eight Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty-one Naira, Sixty-four Kobo) in 2021.

Other currencies

EFCC also recovered $386,220,202.84 (Three Hundred and Eighty-six Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Two Hundred and Two Dollar, Eighty-four Cent), £1, 182,519.75 (One Million, One Hundred and Eighty-two Thousand, Five Hundred and Nineteen Pounds, €156,246.76 (One Hundred and Fifty-six Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-six Euro), 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1,400.00 Canadian Dollar between January and December 2021.

The recovery basket also included a digital currency component with 5, 36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

Breakdown

Headquarters Operation (Abuja) dominated the recoveries with ₦67,249,744,994.89, $375,662,223.59 and £1,151,539.75. It is closely followed by the Lagos Command which led the Naira recoveries with ₦70, 315,611,260.52, $9,286,497.83 and £21,500.00.

The Kaduna Zonal Command recovered ₦3, 339,405,723.93 while the Ibadan Zonal Command in terms of Dollar recovered to the tune of $387,385.00.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the commission’s Chairman explained that the monies included direct and indirect recoveries for the different tiers of government (Federal, State and Local Governments), corporate organizations and individuals (victims of crime) within the year under review.

Bawa applauded the personnel of the Commission for the performance while urging them to redouble their efforts to ensure that perpetrators of economic and financial crimes are denied the benefit of the proceeds of crime.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

