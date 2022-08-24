EFCC Opposes Creation of National Electoral Offences Commission

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opposed the formation of the National Electoral Offences Commission.

According to Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the police, the EFCC, and other law enforcement agencies are already empowered to investigate and prosecute electoral crimes under existing laws.

Bawa, who was represented by Deborah Ademu-Eteh, assistant commander at the EFCC, spoke on Tuesday at a public hearing for a bill to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters.

“There is no need to create an agency solely for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting electoral offences most especially when our electoral process is seasonal in nature and elections are held once in four years in the country,” Bawa said.

“Furthermore, it is our suggestion that the existing law enforcement agencies should be strengthened to achieve maximum output instead of creating a new agency for investigation and prosecution of electoral offences in the light of the ongoing plan to implement the Oronsanye Committee’s proposal by the Federal Government Of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders and Civil Society rOganizations (CSOs) have spoken out in support of the bill.

Cleen Foundation recommended in its presentation that members of the commission include representatives from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRCN) and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

According to the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) and the West African Civil Society Forum, key stakeholders from CSOs should be added as commission members.

“We observed the conspicuous absence of CSOs in the commission. We recommend they be added since they are also front liners on the field. The number of women in the committee should also be increased to at least 35% in line with gender policy,” CTA said.