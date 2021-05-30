EFCC Nabs Pinkoin Promoter for N32m Fraud

May 30, 2021 150

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Founder of Inksnation and promoter of Pinkoin ponzi investment scheme, Amos Omotade-Sparks, for allegedly defrauding people of N32 million.

The anti-graft agency said Omotade-Sparks who hails from Badagry in Lagos State, was declared wanted in November 2020 for masterminding a pyramid investment scheme scam.

A statement issued by the spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, on Saturday said the suspect was apprehended in Sokoto on Thursday.

The agency noted that the suspect had floated an online digital currency, which he had urged people to invest in.

The statement read, “Omotade-Sparks, who hails from Badagry, Lagos State, was declared wanted by the EFCC in November 2020 after efforts to apprehend him failed.

“He is the alleged mastermind of a huge pyramid investment scheme through which many citizens were defrauded of monies to the tune of over thirty-two million naira.

“He had floated a phony online digital currency called “Pinkoin”, which lured many Nigerians to invest between one thousand naira to one hundred thousand naira with a promise of unrealistic returns and went ahead to distribute a payment card called “Pink Card” to further confuse his victims.

“Omotade-Sparks equally made false claims that he was in partnership with the EFCC to persuade people to invest in his devious scheme.”

“The scammer was not licensed to operate a financial institution. He will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.”