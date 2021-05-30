fbpx
EFCC Nabs Pinkoin Promoter for N32m Fraud

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

EFCC Nabs Pinkoin Promoter for N32m Fraud

May 30, 20210150
EFCC Nabs Pinkoin Promoter for N32m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Founder of Inksnation and promoter of Pinkoin ponzi investment scheme, Amos Omotade-Sparks, for allegedly defrauding people of N32 million.

The anti-graft agency said Omotade-Sparks who hails from Badagry in Lagos State, was declared wanted in November 2020 for masterminding a pyramid investment scheme scam.

A statement issued by the spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, on Saturday said the suspect was apprehended in Sokoto on Thursday.

The agency noted that the suspect had floated an online digital currency, which he had urged people to invest in.

The statement read, “Omotade-Sparks, who hails from Badagry, Lagos State, was declared wanted by the EFCC in November 2020 after efforts to apprehend him failed.

READ ALSO: EFCC To Auction Diezeni’s Seized Jewellery, Houses Soon

“He is the alleged mastermind of a huge pyramid investment scheme through which many citizens were defrauded of monies to the tune of over thirty-two million naira.

“He had floated a phony online digital currency called “Pinkoin”, which lured many Nigerians to invest between one thousand naira to one hundred thousand naira with a promise of unrealistic returns and went ahead to distribute a payment card called “Pink Card” to further confuse his victims.

“Omotade-Sparks equally made false claims that he was in partnership with the EFCC to persuade people to invest in his devious scheme.”

“The scammer was not licensed to operate a financial institution. He will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.”

About Author

EFCC Nabs Pinkoin Promoter for N32m Fraud
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 20, 2014199

Boko Haram Abduction Threat: Police Deployed To Benue Schools

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the alleged threat by Boko Haram to invade and abduct male students in Benue State, Police in the state have reiterated their commitment to secure
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 6, 20180136

Gold Prices Decline Further as Trade War Looks Set to Compound Market Situation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Spot gold may test support at $1,247/ oz- technicals Tariffs on $34 bln of Chinese goods take effect at 0401 GMT U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT Gold prices
Read More
March 9, 20160170

Manufacturers Lobby CBN For Direct Sale of Forex

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The leadership of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, has approached the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to consider direct sale of dollars to its
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.