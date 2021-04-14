EFCC Interrogates Rochas Okorocha Over Corruption Accusation

April 14, 2021 139

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has questioned Rochas Okorocha, over issues bothering on alleged corruption.

Okorocha a serving Senator representing Imo west was grilled at the EFCC office in Abuja on Tuesday.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, confirmed the development but did not provide further details.

He was taken to the EFCC office from his house in Abuja at about 3 pm.

Okorocha, who governed Imo from 2011 to 2019, had been accused by the state government of various corrupt practices including diversion of public funds — although he has denied any wrongdoing.

Documents show how the former governor awarded 12 contracts worth N20 billion in violation of the public procurement act.

Also, a government committee uncovered N112.8 billion “dubious debts” which various banks owed the state during Okorocha’s tenure.

The committee had said the monies were claims from various infractions, including unexplained debits by the banks in their dealings with the state government.

Hope Uzodinma, Imo governor, later said the state government sealed an estate belonging to Okorocha’s wife based on the panel’s report.

“You will recall that before I became the governor, the Ihedioha administration set up a judicial panel of inquiry to look into acquisitions of lands and conversion of government lands to personal property,” he had told reporters.

“The judicial panel of inquiry chaired by a judge met and they concluded their job. And a white paper has since been raised.”

The senator was arrested but later released after he unsealed the property on February 21.