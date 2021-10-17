fbpx

EFCC Interrogates Ex-Governor Of Kano

October 17, 20210100
A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has been grilled by the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja after turned himself in for interrogation.

Kwankwaso who is a former Governor and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) visited the EFCC office on Saturday afternoon.

It was confirmed that he was at the EFCC's office and was interrogated.

It was confirmed that he was at the EFCC’s office and was interrogated.

The former governor is said to be under investigation over a petition filed in 2015 by some workers and pensioners in the state who accused him of mismanaging pension remittances contributed between 2011 and 2015.

Kwankwaso spent a second term as governor of Kano from 2011 to 2015.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

