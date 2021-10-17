EFCC Interrogates Ex-Governor Of Kano

October 17, 2021 100

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has been grilled by the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja after turned himself in for interrogation.

Kwankwaso who is a former Governor and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) visited the EFCC office on Saturday afternoon.

It was confirmed that he was at the EFCC’s office and was interrogated.

The former governor is said to be under investigation over a petition filed in 2015 by some workers and pensioners in the state who accused him of mismanaging pension remittances contributed between 2011 and 2015.

Kwankwaso spent a second term as governor of Kano from 2011 to 2015.