EFCC Intercepts ₦32.4m New Notes Alleged For Vote Buying In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted ₦32.4 million in new notes suspected of being used for vote buying in Lagos.

According to a tweet from the anti-graft agency on Friday, officials also arrested a suspect and took him into custody for questioning.

…with the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32,400,000 (Thirty-two Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos. The recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission. February 24, 2023

“The massive operation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends with the interception in Lagos of the sum of ₦32,400,000 allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos,” the statement read.

“The recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission. The suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.”

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the EFCC, urged officials of the anti-graft agency assigned to election monitoring duties to show courage.

Bawa also urged them not to allow unscrupulous individuals to undermine election integrity through financial inducement.

“Tactical teams of operatives are currently on the ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT. Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store,” the statement added.