EFCC Gets Approval To Arrest ExxonMobil MD

February 3, 2021 98

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the approval to arrest the Managing Director, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Mr. Richard Laing.

Justice Okon Abang on Friday, January 29, 2021, granted EFCC’s application for a bench warrant to arrest the managing director of the international oil company.

The arrest was granted based on an investigation of EFFC on alleged procurement fraud in the Major Integrity Pipelines Project,

It was learnt that the case involves Mobile Producing Nigeria as the contracting company, Suffolk Petroleum Services Limited as the main contractor, Saipem Contracting Nigeria, Global Offshore Limited, and Van Ord as sub-contractor to SPSL.

It was gathered that there is an allegation of the fraudulent creation of Change Orders worth over $213 million.

The EFCC approached the court for a warrant after three invitations to Liang were rebuffed.