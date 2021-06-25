fbpx
EFCC, FRC Collaborate To Block Budget Leakages

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

EFCC, FRC Collaborate To Block Budget Leakages

June 25, 20210105
EFCC, FRC Collaborate To Block Budget Leakages

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) will partner to curb budget leakages and recover operating surpluses unremitted by government agencies.

Stating this in a statement, was the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday, while playing host to the Chairman of the FRC, Victor Muruako, who paid Bawa a courtesy visit.

Established in 2007 under the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007, Act No.31, the FRC was set up to enforce the nation’s economic objectives.

However, Murako, during the visit, expressed hope that the support of the EFCC would help it achieve its mandate to ensure fiscal transparency.

Murako shared that a lack of enforcement support in the commission served as a weakness towards meeting its mandate.

He said, “Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC recognizes that we can hardly achieve our key aim and objective of ensuring the long term stability of the nation’s economy without the assistance of your Commission.

“For one, we believe that the credibility of the economic system in Nigeria is a prerequisite for achieving economic stability and this is where EFCC comes in.”

READ ALSO: AMCON Takes Possession Of Oyo State Senator’s Property Over N600m Debt

He also appealed to the EFCC to expand its pledge of support by training personnel of the FRC and hone their policing of “blue-chip government agencies”.

Responding to Murako, Bawa said, “I want to assure you that the EFCC knows your importance, knows your capabilities, knows the information that you can give us is invaluable. We want to assure you that, like any other thing we do here, when somebody say something, we are certainly going to do something about it.

“We are in this together, Nigeria is the only country that we have. We are serving the same government, we are serving the same master which is our fatherland and we should be able to collectively work towards achieving that mandate.”

About Author

EFCC, FRC Collaborate To Block Budget Leakages
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 21, 2015097

Analysts Propose Remedy for Naira Stability

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Except the supply-demand dynamics are tweaked and the domestic manufacturing industry becomes competitive on an international level, the perennial volatilit
Read More
Sterling BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
April 25, 20190137

Sterling Dips as Dollar, Brexit Weigh

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The pound held at a two-month low on Wednesday, weighed down by a broad-based rally in the dollar and fading hopes of a breakthrough in Brexit talks between
Read More
capitalised stocks BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 17, 20160121

NSE Index Sustains Downward Trend With 0.79% Loss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, November 16, maintained a downward trajectory as lead market indices took a plunge. The All-
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.