EFCC Continues Investigation of Babatunde Fowler

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continued the investigation of Babatunde Fowler, a former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). He is been investigated for alleged fraud.

Sources familiar with the case informed BizWatchNigeria that Fowler reported at the Lagos office of the commission, and is still under investigation for malfeasance while in office.

The former FIRS chief was first invited a fortnight ago over a case involving Alpha Beta Consulting, a firm that consults for the Lagos state government on internally-generated revenue (IGR) in return for a commission.

The tax consulting company has been involved in allegations of fraud and tax evasion. A former Managing Director of the company, Oladapo Apara, made some of the allegations.

Prior to his appointment as head of FIRS, Fowler was a chairman of the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Apara had accused the company of defrauding the Lagos government and failing to pay tax.

In a recent suit filed at the Lagos high court, he alleged that the company has been diverting billions of naira from the coffers of the Lagos state government since 2002.

He also alleged money laundering, forgery and a number of corporate fraudulent practices against the company and its owners.

Joined as a defendant in the suit is Bola Tinubu, former governor of the state, whom Apara claimed is complicit in the fraud.

In 2018, Apara also alleged that the company had so far generated N1.5 trillion for the Lagos government, out of which the firm earned 10 percent as a commission but failed to pay tax.

The firm had denied the allegations, accusing its former MD of “the worst form of libel”.