EFCC: Civil Servant Forfeits Property to FG in Yola State

November 19, 2020 21

Justice Hammada Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, Yobe State on Thursday, November 19, 2020, ordered the final forfeiture of an uncompleted building, located on No. 37 AV Road, Barracks Road, Jimeta Yola, Adamawa State, belonging to one Sulaiman Musa Bazza, in favour of the federal government.

Bazza is is a public servant in the Federal Pay Office, Damaturu.

The order followed an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against the building, believed to be proceeds of corruption by the defendant, who is under criminal investigation by the Commission.

Sequel to a September, 2018 petition by “Concerned Citizens of Yobe State,” alleging criminal diversion of public funds against the defendant, the Maiduguri office of the EFCC discovered in the course of its investigations that Bazza, took unfair advantage of his position and diverted money, belonging to the federal government for the purchase of the property.

Having earlier secured an interim forfeiture order on the property, prosecution counsel, Al’Qasim Ja’afar, at today’s hearing, urged the court to grant his application for final forfeiture. His application met no objection from the defendant.

Justice Dashen granted the application in accordance with Section 30 of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004.