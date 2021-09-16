EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa Slumps In Aso Rock

September 16, 2021 36

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, slumped in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while giving his goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration, on Thursday.

The anti-graft agency chief suddenly stopped speaking during a speech he was making about a man the EFCC apprehended in Ibadan, Oyo state, in possession of 116 SIM cards when the incident occurred.

Bawa had covered his face with his right palm and was heard saying, “Please, excuse me, I can’t continue.”

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, and other senior officials at the event assisted Bawa to his seat, he however slumped on his seat and was immediately evacuated from the venue.

The Master of Ceremony (MC) later announced that Bawa’s condition was stable.

“I am happy to announce to you that the EFCC Chairman is now stable,” he said.

The chairman and those who helped him out were yet to return to the hall at the time of filing this report.