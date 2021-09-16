fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa Slumps In Aso Rock

September 16, 2021036
EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa Slumps In Aso Rock

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, slumped in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while giving his goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration, on Thursday.

The anti-graft agency chief suddenly stopped speaking during a speech he was making about a man the EFCC apprehended in Ibadan, Oyo state, in possession of 116 SIM cards when the incident occurred.

Bawa had covered his face with his right palm and was heard saying, “Please, excuse me, I can’t continue.”

READ ALSO: Teaching Hospital in Calabar Performs First Open-Heart Surgery

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, and other senior officials at the event assisted Bawa to his seat, he however slumped on his seat and was immediately evacuated from the venue.

The Master of Ceremony (MC) later announced that Bawa’s condition was stable.

“I am happy to announce to you that the EFCC Chairman is now stable,” he said.

The chairman and those who helped him out were yet to return to the hall at the time of filing this report.

About Author

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa Slumps In Aso Rock
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 14, 20150130

“NNPC’s Unremitted Revenue Hits N3.67 Trillion in 3 Years” – El-Rufai

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor of Kaduna State and a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has declared that the Nigerian National Petroleum
Read More
May 27, 20153126

Lufthansa Records 3.8% Passenger Plane Fuel Efficiency In 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram American carrier, Lufthansa has said that airlines in its group in 2014 set a record for efficiency with an average of 3.84 litres of aviation fuel consumed
Read More
July 31, 20151166

FCMB Group Records N9.6 Billion Profit Before Tax in First Half 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram First City Monument Bank Group Plc, FCMB,  has  posted a growth of 11 per cent in revenue for the half year ended June 30, 2015 and ended with a profit befo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.