EFCC, CBN Collaborate To Address ATM, PoS Frauds

November 18, 2020 20

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Office, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, has partnered with the Kaduna Branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to protect public funds.

The disclosure was made by the Head, EFCC Kaduna Zonal office, Sanusi Abdullahi, during his visit to the CBN, Kaduna branch. He decried the rising cases of fraudulent transactions against the public interest via ATMs and PoS platforms.

Abdullahi noted that the Commission recently witnessed several petitions from the public concerning illegal withdrawals of their hard-earned monies by fraudsters, using the POS and ATM, mechanism, adding that the petitioners are requesting the assistance of the Commission, to help them recover their lost funds.

He called for strong collaboration between the Commission and the CBN to monitor new trends on financial policies as it affects financial institutions.

Responding, the branch Controller, CBN, Kaduna branch, Ahmed .M. Wali, reiterated the need for robust partnership with the EFCC; adding that the collaboration which is longstanding, has yielded positive results.

Wali added that the CBN would continue to formulate policies that would ensure that public funds are kept safe .

He also advised the public not to disclose their ATM or banking details with anyone adding that fraudsters are eager to take advantage of such windows to defraud unsuspecting victims.