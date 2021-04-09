EFCC Boss, Bawa, Urges Staff To Guard Against Wrongdoing

April 9, 2021 79

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has encouraged staff of the commission to carry out their tasks dutifully and “guard against wrongdoing”.

Bawa passed this message on Thursday, April 8, during his visit to the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Commission, encouraging members of staff to be committed to their job.

“As the saying goes, the eagle is now in the hands of the EFCC but the mission and the vision of the Commission remain the same. Therefore, I urge you to be committed to your job. Always do what is right and guard against wrongdoing,” he said.

He added that Nigerians were looking up to them to prevail in the fight against corruption.

Expressing gratitude to the staff, and describing his visit to the office as a homecoming, he said, “The Ibadan zonal office is one of the offices I love. I hope you will maintain it and be on top of your game.

“If the story of my life is not an inspiration to you as officers, nothing will. I want you to join me to steer the ship to another level.”

READ ALSO: ‘Stop Politicising Security Challenges In Imo State’ – Okorocha

EFCC Respected Globally

He said that the commission was, despite it being relatively young, revered as a law enforcement agency globally, declaring his confidence in the greatness of the commission.

Bawa shared that the commission would implement a series of training to help the staff adapt to the changing trends in the fight against corruption.

In a prior visit to the commission’s office in Ilorin, Kwara State, he called on the staff to rededicate themselves to ensuring that the country is free of corruption.

He added that the process of fighting against corruption would be digitalised, as evidenced by the creation of the Directorate of Intelligence that would “enable us gather intelligence so that we will be proactive in our fight against economic and financial crimes; and by so doing, we will also provide the government with necessary quality advice that will lead to good governance.

“I’m here to remind you that we have enormous task ahead of us, which is to fight economic and financial crimes in the country. It is a job you and I have signed to do. We have a duty to rid this country of corruption.

“We’ll certainly take the fight to the next level. Let me tell you, the Government has so much confidence in us (EFCC) and the world at large is watching us. We cannot afford to let them down.

“Everybody is important in this cause; from the chairman to the most junior officer. We need to do our work with utmost integrity, honesty, courage and professionalism, which are our core values. What this means is that, you have to be above board, and of course be incorruptible.”

Bawa disclosed that the commission would synergise with other law enforcement agencies “both nationally and internationally with a view to ensure that there is no hiding place for criminals in our society.”