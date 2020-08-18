EFCC Arrests Soldier over Alleged Internet Fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Ajayi Kayode, a soldier, for alleged internet fraud.

In a statement, Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesman, said Kayode, with service number NAF18/34732, was arrested during an early morning raid at 6B, Fatai Idowu Arobike, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Saturday.

He said the arrest was made following intelligence received about the soldier’s alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Oyewale said the soldier was arrested alongside 26 other suspects.

“Kayode, the lance corporal, was arrested alongside Kalu Emmanue; Hassan Sunday; Odinaka David Okem; Victor Ochiabuito; Christopher Prince; Victor Ologhu; Alex Aka; Miracle Onyekwere; Habeeb Ayomide; Olakunle Ajeigbu, Rasheed Olanrewaju and Salam Hakeem,” the statement read.

“Others are: Adeniran Nurudeen; Opeyemi Ojo Chris; Derrick Moris; Shehu Oluoti; Fuad Akinbayo; Babatunde Idowu; Uzo Igwe Nathaniel; Debowale Adedoyin; Shegun Emmanuel; Godswill Maduchem; Samson Kazeem; Oluwatobi Oluwatoba, Olaitan Ajao and Oyindamola Kareem.”

The soldier reportedly confessed that the “big shot yahoo yahoo boys” in whose company he was arrested, were his friends and that they had been teaching him how to make quick money through cybercrime.

The anti-graft agency said while the “boys” are members of Organised Cyber Criminal Syndicate Network, OCCSN, the ladies arrested with them confirmed the involvement of their “boyfriends” in internet fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include diamond jewelry, exotic cars, and expensive phones.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects will be charged to court soon.

Source: The Cable