EFCC Arrests Former NDDC Boss Over Alleged Misappropriation Of ₦47bn

May 19, 20220186
The former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Nsima Ekere has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday.

He was arrested for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of ₦47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.

This was revealed by Wilson Uwajaren, the Commission’s Spokesperson on Wednesday.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Ekere, the former NDDC boss was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom in the 2019 elections.

He also lost the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary election to Governor Emmanuel Udom in 2015.

Ekere, 56, was the agency’s Managing Director between 2016 and 2018.

