EFCC Arrests 16 Suspected Fraudsters In Lagos

January 26, 2021
Sixteen alleged internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Some of the alleged fraudsters are Habeeb Adebayo, Marcus Wisdom, Caleb Ezekiel, Akinduro Henry, Osarobo Osasere, and Oyelami Olatunji.

Others are Pelumi Glory, Ehibor Joseph, Emmanuel Timileyin, Jefta Akpan, Okirhie Rukewe, Oxford Robbinson, Onyeka Odika, Uzoma Gideon, Adebayo Oluwatobi, and Isreal Ugochukwu.

In a statement released by the commission on Monday, the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, stated that the suspects were traced to Ziroc Residence Hotel, Lekki, where they were arrested on January 21.

“Upon interrogation, they all confessed to engaging in different forms of computer-related fraud, including romance and love scam.

“A further analysis of their mobile devices and computers also confirmed their involvement in Internet fraud,” the statement added.

The EFCC said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court, adding that investigations had been concluded.

In a related development, Justice F. O. Riman of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday ordered the remand of one Inibehe Eden over a forex deal worth N6.2m.

According to the EFCC, Eden collected the sum from one Inime Umanah in July 2017, under the pretext of helping him to invest in forex.

The complainant was said to have agreed to the deal with a profit-sharing formula of 80 to 20 percent for investors and traders, respectively.

Umanah, according to the arrangement, was also to get 30 percent of the invested capital monthly through the suspect’s trading system, Eden System-FX.

However, the complainant never got the promised interest, and efforts to get back the invested sum proved abortive.

Eden was arraigned on one count of obtaining by false pretences.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his plea, the prosecuting counsel, Nwandu Ukoha, asked the court to remand the defendant to a correctional facility.

Justice Riman adjourned the matter until January 28, 2021, for the hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the EFCC.

