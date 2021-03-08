fbpx
EFCC Arraigns Ex –Power Minister for ₦148m PHCH Severance Benefit Bribe

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWS

EFCC Arraigns Ex –Power Minister for ₦148m PHCH Severance Benefit Bribe

March 8, 20210129
EFCC Arraigns Ex –Power Minister for ₦148m PHCH Severance Benefit Bribe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, March 8, 2021, arraigned a former minister of state for power, Muhammed Wakil, before Justice S.B.Belgore of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, Abuja on a two counts charge of corruption and abuse of office.

Wakil was arraigned alongside two companies, Corozzeria Nigeria Limited and Pikat Properties Nigeria Limited, for allegedly receiving ₦148,000,000.00 (One Hundred and forty-eight Million Naira Only), as gratification from Bestworth Insurance Brokers Limited out of the ₦27,188,232,208.00(Twenty Seven Billion, One hundred and Eighty-Eight million, two hundred and thirty-two thousand, Two hundred and Eight Naira, Twenty Kobo) approved outstanding insurance premiums and claims of deceased and incapacitated staff of Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN.

Count one of the charges reads; “That you Muhammed Wakil, while being Minister of Power and managing director of Corozzeria Nigeria Limited, and Corozzeria Nigeria Limited, on or about 22nd December 2014, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did corruptly receive the sum of ₦118,000,000.00(One Hundred and Eighteen Million) Naira only through Corozzeria Nigeria Limited’s Polaris Bank Account No. 4010023658 from Bestworth Insurance Brokers Limited out of the sum of ₦27,188,232,208.20 (Twenty Seven Billion, One Hundred and Eighty-Eight Million, Two Hundred and Thirty-two Thousand, Two Hundred and Eight Naira, Twenty Kobo) only being the sum approved for the payment of outstanding insurance premiums and claims of deceased and incapacitated staff of Power Holding Company of Nigeria( PHCN) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 8(1)(b)(ii)of the same Act.”

READ ALSO: MTN Appoints Ekeji To Drive Strategic Repositioning

When the charges were read, the defendant pleaded “not guilty.”

Counsel for the prosecution, Benjamin Manji asked the court to set a date for commencement of trial and remand the defendant at a Correctional Centre, pending trial.

However, counsel for the defendants, B.C Igwilo SAN, prayed the court to grant bail to the 1st defendant. “My lord, our humble application is for the first defendant to be admitted to bail, “he said.

But the prosecution counsel opposed the oral application while urging the Court to order the defendant to file the application formally.

Justice Belgore adjourned the matter till March 31, 2021, for determination of bail application and remanded the defendant in the custody of the EFCC.

EFCC Arraigns Ex –Power Minister for ₦148m PHCH Severance Benefit Bribe

About Author

EFCC Arraigns Ex –Power Minister for ₦148m PHCH Severance Benefit Bribe
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWS
June 7, 2013047

NNPC Begins Maintenance Work at Warri Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its downstream subsidiary, the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) have assured that the ongoing maintenance works at the Warri Refin
Read More
July 1, 2014048

FG, Chinese Investors Earmark $5bn For Steel Sector

Ambassador Abdulkadir Musa, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has lauded PAN Steel Corporation of China for the investment of $5 billion in the new steel pla
Read More
November 21, 2013055

AfDB Disburses $100m Fund for Kaduna Water Project

The African Development Fund has disbursed $100 million (NI62billion) to improve water and sanitation in the city of Zaria, Kaduna State. The project will include the rehabilitation, expansion and con
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.