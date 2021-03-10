fbpx
EFCC Apprehends 25 Alleged Cyber Terrorists In Lagos

March 10, 2021
The Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended 25 suspects for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity for EFCC, disclosed this through Twitter and a statement on Tuesday.

Names of alleged suspects

He listed the suspects to include Ibrahim Olatunji, Kelechi David, Olutayo Oluwapelumi, Abiola Gideon, Adesuyi Adeyika, Wano Ahmed, Imoukhuede Peter, and Ige Oluwatobi.

Others are Durodola Tolulope, Makanjuola Elijah, Emmanuel Enyiema, Oguniran Boluwatife, Onikosi Idris, and Abdulateef Oriyomi.

Also arrested by the anti-graft agency are Ogbere Ojulari, Abdulwaliu Adeyemi, Emmanuel Ezeh, John Bagbale, Moses Tarh, Emmanuel Okpe, Murtala Oyinlola, Ayomide Semiu, Adebayo Adetola, Covenant Eze, and Emmanuel Okwor.

They were arrested during an operation by operatives of the EFCC in the early hours of March 9 at a Hotel on Governor’s Road in the Ikotun area of Lagos.

According to Uwujaren, the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement read.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

