Chief Edwin Clark, an elder statesman, has endorsed Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi for the presidential candidacy for the 2023 general elections.

Chief Clark made the announcement during a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

The elder statesman endorsed Obi, the Presidential Candidate for Labour Party (LP), based on qualities he believes are essential for leading the country.

He went on to say that LP’s candidate exhibited honesty, trust, and transparency while he was governor of Anambra State.

Chief Clark urged Obi, if elected President, to address the issues of injustice and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region.

The Ijaw leader’s support is Obi’s second high-profile endorsement in three days.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed Labour Party’s presidential cadidate, Peter Obi.

He made the announcement in his New Year’s message to Nigerians on Sunday.

Obasanjo urged youths to be more deliberate in their choices, emphasizing that the 2023 elections should not be taken for granted.

“And you, the youth, it is your time and your turn. ‘Eyin Lokan’ (Your turn). The power to change is in your hands. Your future, my future, the future of grandchildren and great grandchildren is in your hands. Politics and elections are numbers game. You have the numbers, get up, stand up and make your numbers count,” the letter reads.

“Let me say it again, loud and clear, Nigeria has no business with insecurity, poverty, insurgency, banditry, unemployment, hunger, debt, division and disunity. We are in these situations because advertently or inadvertently, our leaders have made the choices.

“They have done the best they could do. Let them take their rest deservedly or not and let them enjoy their retirement as Septuagenarians or older.

“I became Head of State at 39 and at 42, I had retired into the farm. When it was considered necessary, I was drafted back into active political life after twenty years of interregnum. I came back at 62 and by 70, I was on my way out.

“Others like General Gowon and Enahoro became national leaders at 33 and 27 respectively and General Gowon at the helms of leadership of Nigeria at the highest level.

“The vigour, energy, agility, dynamism and outreach that the job of leadership of Nigeria requires at the very top may not be provided as a septuagenarian or older. I know that from personal experience.

“And it is glaring out of our current experiences. Otherwise, we will be fed with, “The President says” and we will neither see nor hear him directly as we should. Yes, for some, age and physical and mental disposition are not in tandem.

“But where and when they are with obvious evidence, they must be taken into account for purpose of reality.”

Obi can solve Nigeria’s problems – Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has endorsed Peter Obi in the upcoming elections.

This comes just 48 hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo endorsed the former Anambra State governor in a six-page letter.

Ortom is one of five disgruntled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors known as the G5 or Integrity Group. Others are Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The governors have decided not to campaign for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, due to opposition to the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, who is from the same region as the standard bearer.

Terver Akase, Ortom’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Tuesday that the governor “strongly recommends Peter Obi to Nigerians as the man with the capacity to effectively tackle the country’s economic, security, and other challenges.”

The governor, according to Akase, believes Obi “possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true President of this country by ensuring justice, equity, and fairness for all Nigerians.”

According to Ortom, the President Nigeria requires at this “challenging time” in its history is one who recognizes the urgent need to unite the people and quickly initiate policies and actions to re-direct the nation’s ship on the path of growth and development.

Peter Obi, in his opinion, possesses all of these characteristics.