‘EducationUSA Services Are Free’, US Warns Nigerians Of Admission Scam

October 26, 2021085
The US Mission in Nigeria has warned Nigerians not to fall for fraudulent emails and messages sent to deceive them that EducationUSA will facilitate their admission into Ivy League colleges.

A statement on its website satted the scammers were beginning to use the EducationUSA name to extract payment for placement into Ivy League colleges.

The US Mission said the EducationUSA services are free to aspiring students, adding that no one should pay money to anyone asking for fees.

The statement read, “The US Mission to Nigeria warns the Nigerian public about scammers using the EducationUSA name to extract payment for placement into Ivy League colleges through the “EducationUSA Ivy League Programme.” All these messages are FAKE!

“The US Mission to Nigeria draws the general public’s attention to fake targeted electronic emails and social media claiming to facilitate admission/placement to a non-existent Ivy League Programme. Fraudsters begin by soliciting membership fees and then seek to increase contact.

“To be clear, EducationUSA services are free to aspiring students. Do not pay money to anyone asking for fees. The US Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos warn Nigerians not to fall victim to this scam.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

